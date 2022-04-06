Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSFFF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Basic-Fit in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Basic-Fit from €42.00 ($46.15) to €43.00 ($47.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of BSFFF stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. Basic-Fit has a 1 year low of $39.99 and a 1 year high of $57.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

