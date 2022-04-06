Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Basic-Fit from €42.00 ($46.15) to €43.00 ($47.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Basic-Fit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFFF opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. Basic-Fit has a one year low of $39.99 and a one year high of $57.77.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.