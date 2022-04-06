Beacon One Day Trading Volume Hits $30,390.00 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $867,837.12 and $30,390.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014854 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 129.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

