Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Down 8% on Insider Selling

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $56.76 and last traded at $57.40. Approximately 29,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,025,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.36.

Specifically, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $105,629.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $370,087.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,907 shares of company stock valued at $585,603. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.44.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,679 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,221,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,783,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,764,000 after acquiring an additional 542,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 396,038 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

