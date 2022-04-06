Belden (NYSE:BDC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

BDC traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 402,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,150. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.37. Belden has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.99.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 22.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Belden by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Belden by 66.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

