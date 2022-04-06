Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

BLPH opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.53.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.27% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

