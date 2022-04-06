Belt (BELT) Hits Market Cap of $71.12 Million

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Belt coin can currently be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.45 or 0.07359504 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,143.96 or 1.00010065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00052833 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

