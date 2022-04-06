Belvoir Group PLC (BLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Belvoir Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON BLV opened at GBX 270 ($3.54) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 254.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Belvoir Group has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.49) and a one year high of GBX 325.99 ($4.28). The company has a market capitalization of £100.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26.
About Belvoir Group
