Belvoir Group PLC (BLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Belvoir Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BLV opened at GBX 270 ($3.54) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 254.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Belvoir Group has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.49) and a one year high of GBX 325.99 ($4.28). The company has a market capitalization of £100.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26.

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

