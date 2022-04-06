Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) CFO Alpana Wegner Sells 2,375 Shares

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $29,616.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Alpana Wegner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Alpana Wegner sold 5,811 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $73,276.71.
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Alpana Wegner sold 28 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $305.20.
NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.20.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Siris Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $6,883,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after buying an additional 765,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
