Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) CFO Alpana Wegner Sells 2,375 Shares

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $29,616.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alpana Wegner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Alpana Wegner sold 5,811 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $73,276.71.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Alpana Wegner sold 28 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $305.20.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Siris Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $6,883,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after buying an additional 765,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

