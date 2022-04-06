Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €6.30 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €6.30 ($6.92) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.22 ($7.94).

ETR LHA opened at €7.33 ($8.05) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a one year high of €11.72 ($12.88). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

