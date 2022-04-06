Berenberg Bank Boosts Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Price Target to C$1.10

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

TSE:LUC remained flat at $C$0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday. 124,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,981. The company has a market cap of C$299.35 million and a P/E ratio of 9.30. Lucara Diamond has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.03.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

