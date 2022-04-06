Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GEMD. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 61.15 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of £85.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.79. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 42.36 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.