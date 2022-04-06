Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BRY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. Berry has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.74 million, a PE ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -119.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,564,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Berry by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 665,533 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,085,000 after purchasing an additional 242,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

