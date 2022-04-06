Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 926 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABB. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in ABB by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABB by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in ABB by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABB by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABB’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.77.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

