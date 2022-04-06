Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12.

