Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 1,087.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,312,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,605,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,716,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in EQT by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. EQT’s payout ratio is -11.47%.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

