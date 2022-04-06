Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Nutrien by 2,650.1% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 124,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after buying an additional 119,679 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

NYSE:NTR opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

