Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,270 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,346,000 after acquiring an additional 142,576 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 511.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 119.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,708 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

HQH stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.66. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $28.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

