Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 859 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

