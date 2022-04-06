Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,007 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

