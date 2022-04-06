Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 450,274 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,274 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 191,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,500,000 after purchasing an additional 68,102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT opened at $255.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.54 and its 200-day moving average is $251.45.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

