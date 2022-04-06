Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 179,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,739,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,298,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

