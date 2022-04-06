BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,500 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHP. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.66) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.48) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,188.53.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP stock opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.