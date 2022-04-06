Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Down to $243.15

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $243.15, but opened at $221.04. Bill.com shares last traded at $213.55, with a volume of 39,114 shares.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 2.20.
In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,669 shares of company stock valued at $19,046,678. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
