Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Down to $243.15

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $243.15, but opened at $221.04. Bill.com shares last traded at $213.55, with a volume of 39,114 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

Get Bill.com alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 2.20.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,669 shares of company stock valued at $19,046,678. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.