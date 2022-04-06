Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at Morgan Stanley

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s previous close.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.27.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BHVN traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.97. 354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,061. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.41. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 96.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $37,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.