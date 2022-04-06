bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “
Separately, AlphaValue upgraded bioMérieux to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
bioMérieux Company Profile (Get Rating)
bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.
