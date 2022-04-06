Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Insider John Nosenzo Sells 65,963 Shares

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $733,508.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Nosenzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, John Nosenzo sold 534 shares of Bioventus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $6,402.66.

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bioventus by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 61,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bioventus by 49.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in Bioventus by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bioventus by 30.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Bioventus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

