BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 24,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 326,492 shares.The stock last traded at $21.00 and had previously closed at $21.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

