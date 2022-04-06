BitBall Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. BitBall has a market cap of $1.76 million and $9,290.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,115.26 or 0.99866776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00064198 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00026560 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002067 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.