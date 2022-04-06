bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $520,219.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.80 or 0.07349094 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,530.10 or 0.99665602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00051463 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

