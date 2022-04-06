Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.0413 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $760,125.44 and approximately $40.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

