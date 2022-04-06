Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Shares Gap Up to $59.27

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.27, but opened at $65.99. Black Knight shares last traded at $66.53, with a volume of 106,294 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Black Knight by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

