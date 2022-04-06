Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Shares Gap Up to $59.27

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.27, but opened at $65.99. Black Knight shares last traded at $66.53, with a volume of 106,294 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Black Knight by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.
Black Knight Company Profile (NYSE:BKI)
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.
