BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.11.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,390. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.32. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,427 shares of company stock worth $316,003 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 12.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

