Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLN. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

CVE:BLN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Cody Slater acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at C$8,695,908. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,723 over the last three months.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

