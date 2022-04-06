BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of DSU stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 169,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

