BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BKT stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 134,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 120,636 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

