BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,459 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 134,594 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 19.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. 29.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKT opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $6.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0344 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

