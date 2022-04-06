BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE MHN opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

