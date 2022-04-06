BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 53,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

