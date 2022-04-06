Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Gap Down to $8.68

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $8.28. Blade Air Mobility shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 10,730 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

The firm has a market cap of $588.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,509,000 after buying an additional 1,575,574 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

