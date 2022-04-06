Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
BDR stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 million, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 0.35. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56.
