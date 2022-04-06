BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Gap Down to $71.67

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.67, but opened at $70.08. BlueLinx shares last traded at $69.89, with a volume of 1,789 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $654.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.04.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $972.95 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,519,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

