BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) traded down 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.03 and last traded at $61.18. 11,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 145,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.04.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.95 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 118.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Company Profile (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

