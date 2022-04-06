BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Price Down 12.1%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) shares dropped 12.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.03 and last traded at $61.18. Approximately 11,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 145,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.60.

BXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.82.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The business had revenue of $972.95 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 477,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

