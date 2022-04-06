BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$19.47 and last traded at C$19.51. Approximately 41,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 62,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.53.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.45.
