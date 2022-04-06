BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:DMB traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

