BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMBGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:DMB traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB)

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.