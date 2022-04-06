Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Price Target Increased to SEK 400 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating for the company. SEB Equities cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 390 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.81.

Shares of BOLIF stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

