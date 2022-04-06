boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.67.

BHHOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Investec upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:BHHOF remained flat at $$1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

