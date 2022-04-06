Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.20

Boston Omaha Corp (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 1767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $712.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

About Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.