Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brady to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

BRC opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. Brady has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brady will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brady by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brady by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Brady by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

